Fire breaks out in Osanga village, Property worth lakhs destroyed

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Soro : A fire broke out in Osanga village under Khaira block in Soro of Odisha during the early morning hours, causing extensive damage to property. At least four houses were gutted in the incident, with assets worth several lakhs reportedly destroyed.

According to the reports the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Upon receiving information, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

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No casualties have been reported so far, while authorities are assessing the extent of the damage.