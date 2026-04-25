Fire breaks out in Nalabana of Chilika, animals and birds in danger, Firefighters dousing flames

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Pipili: A fire broke out in the Nalabana of Chilika in Puri district in Odisha today. Firefighters from Puri district’s Kanas and Tangi reached the spot and fire dousing efforts continuing.

As per reports, a fire broke out in the Nalabana. It is suspected that someone set fire to catch fish. The fire has spread to an area of ​​about 1 km of the forest. It is believed that the fire is yet to be completely doused.

ACF and DFO have reached the spot and are conducting a drone survey. Kanas, Tangi, and Gangadharpur fire departments have been put on alert.

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The fire has affected the biodiversity of Chilika. The lives of saltwater aquatic animals, especially foreign birds, are in danger. However, earlier also fire incident have happened here.

Such incidents are taking the lives of foreigners in Chilika again and again. Now there is growing concern about the safety of the Nalabana.