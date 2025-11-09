Fire breaks out in Government school in Boudh, important documents destroyed

Advertisement

Kantamal: A fire broke out in the Balakira Government Higher Primary School under Mundipadara Gram Panchayat in Boudh district.

Many important papers have been burnt to ashes. It is suspected that the fire started from a short circuit. Some people had seen smoke coming out of the school.

The locals noticed the fire and informed the school staff and the fire brigade. By the time the fire brigade reached the school, many school papers had been burnt and completely destroyed. Teachers have reached the school and are investigating the damage.