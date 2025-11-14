Fire breaks out in furniture shop in Cuttack

Advertisement

Cuttack: A fire broke out in a furniture shop named Calcutta Sofa Centre on Friday in Khatabin Sahi of Cuttack. The cause of the fire is unclear and investigation is underway.

According to sources, the fire broke out in Sheikh Abdul Latif’s Calcutta Sofa shop. The sofas and accessories of the shop caught fire and spread quickly around the shop.

The fire brigade is assessing the damage caused by the fire. The loss of property is under assessment.

