Fire breaks out in eatery in Odisha’s Digapahandi

Ganjam: An eatery and a nearby shop were reduced to ashes after catching fire at Punjikayan square of Digapahandi in Ganjam district late on Sunday night. The fire brigade rushed to extinguish the fire after receiving information.

According to sources, some locals noticed a fire break out in a fast food shop and its neighbouring shop. It is to be noted that from the last few days there was law and order disturbance in Digapahandi. The burning of the shops have raised eyebrows amongst the locals.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. As of now, the exact reason behind the fire break out is unknown. The estimate of property loss in the shops is yet to be done.

