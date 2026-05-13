Fire Breaks Out in Bhubaneswar’s Rajarani Colony; Scooty Gutted, Family Safe

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Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in the Rajarani Colony in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha today evening. Though a scooty was burnt in this fire mishap, fortunately a family narrowly escaped.

According to the information received, after getting alerted about a fire mishap in the Rajarani Colony, the firefighters rushed to the scene and initiated operation to douse the fire. After a tough effort of about one hour they managed to douse.

The blaze reportedly damaged a scooty parked at the house. However, no casualties were reported, and the family residing in the premises is safe.

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Firefighters brought the situation under control and carried out cooling operations to prevent further spread.

The exact extent of property damage is yet to be assessed. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit triggered the fire.

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