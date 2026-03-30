Fire breaks out in Balangir, 3 shops gutted, watch
The reason of the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained though it has been suspected foul play
Balangir: A fire broke out early this morning at Sagarpada Chowk in Balangir city of Odisha, gutting three shops.
The fire gutted three shops including a tyre shop near the Deputy Collector’s office. The affected shops are located in a busy area, and the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade after locals informed them.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but authorities suspect foul play. The incident has caused significant damage to the shops, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause.
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