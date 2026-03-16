Fire breaks out at Trauma Care of Medicine Department in SCB hospital in Cuttack

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Cuttack: A fire broke out at the Trauma Care ICU of SCB Medical’s emergency department in Cuttack late at night. The fire started on the first floor around 3 am, prompting the hospital’s fire department to respond immediately.

Three fire tenders were immediately deployed to control the blaze.

Patients were quickly evacuated from the ICU, with critical patients shifted to the New Medicine ICU.

The Health Secretary, Cuttack District Collector, and DCP were present at the scene.

CM Mohan Majhi also reached the hospital and visited the New Medicine building to meet the victims of fire.

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