Fire Breaks Out at Shiv Market in Raurkela, Property Worth Lakhs Damaged

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Fire broke out at Shiv Market along Main Road near Plant Site Road in Raurkela on Tuesday morning, affecting a mobile phone outlet and adjoining shops and leaving goods and property worth lakhs of rupees damaged.

The spark was first reported from a mobile phone shop in the busy market area. Flames and smoke subsequently spread to neighbouring establishments, putting merchandise and other belongings inside the shops at risk.

Firefighters were sent to the location after the incident was reported. One fire brigade vehicle initially reached the market, but as additional assistance was required Two more fire bridges were subsequently deployed to support the operation.

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The firefighting teams were working to bring the situation under control as efforts continued at the market.

The extent of the losses is still being assessed. Property and goods belonging to several shops have reportedly been affected, with the damage estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.

The reason behind the outbreak has not yet been established. Authorities are expected to ascertain the cause after the firefighting operation is completed and the affected area can be examined.

Further details regarding the damage and the circumstances that led to the fire are awaited.