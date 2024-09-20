Fire breaks out at SBI branch in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, watch

Anandapur: A fire reportedly broke out at a branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Friday. The fire mishap took place at the Ghashipura SBI branch in front of Ghashipura Police Station in Anandapur Municipal area.

As per reports, at the wee hour of Friday after seeing smoke coming from the said SBI branch office, the local people informed it’s branch manager. Accordingly, the fire department was informed immediately and soon, two fire tenders reached the spot. The fire service personnel doused the flame.

Following the fire mishap it was observed that a computer along with some papers were burnt in the field officer’s room due to fire. The branch manager said that there was no major damage due to the fire. It has been assumed that the fire may have occurred from an electric short circuit.

Watch the video here: