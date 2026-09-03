Fire breaks out at Pragati milk factory in Kataka, watch

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Jagatpur: A fire broke out at the Pragati Milk Factory in Jagatpur area of Kataka on Thursday morning. The blaze had been raging across several floors of the factory, leading a large firefighting effort.

As per reports, several products from the company including ghee had been stored in the involved warehouse at that time. Because of these reasons fire personnels have been facing some difficulties and more time is taken in controlling the blaze.

One fire tender from the Kataka Fire Station and two vehicles of the Chauliaganj Fire Station have reached the spot, added reports.

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Efforts are being undertaken to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

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