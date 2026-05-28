Fire breaks out at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, doused immediately

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Berhampur: A fire broke out at the Department of Tuberculosis (TB) of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur creating a moment of panic among the patients and their attendants on Thursday.

According to reports, a minor fire broke out reportedly from one of the wall fans of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Tuberculosis Department following a short-circuit.

As soon as the on-duty health staffs noticed the fire, they alerted the security guards and others and safely shifted the indoor patients to other wards as precautionary measures. There were five indoor patients when the incident occurred.

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All thanks to the security guards as they immediately swung into action and doused the fire within no time by using the fire extinguishers. Due to this, neither any one was injured nor any property was damaged.

Indeed, the timely intervention of the health staff and the security guards averted a major fire mishap. The situation in the Department of Tuberculosis of the premier hospital is completely normal.