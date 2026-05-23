Fire Breaks Out at Machhkund Hydropower Project in Koraput, Watch

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Koraput: A major fire broke out at the Machhkund Hydropower Project in Odisha’s Koraput district on Saturday, damaging two turbines and disrupting power generation for several hours.

The blaze erupted between 11:30 am and 12:00 pm in the output yard station adjacent to the project. Officials said the fire was triggered by a short circuit in a project cable.

Panic spread among workers as flames spread quickly. Several employees ran out of the plant, while some were trapped on the turbine floor. Fellow workers risked their lives to pull them to safety. A few workers sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The project officer immediately informed the Lamtaput Fire Department, which rushed to the site to douse the flames. Power generation was shut down following the incident and officials said it will remain suspended for the next few hours due to damage at the output yard.

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A senior hydropower official confirmed that two turbines were damaged in the fire. Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed, raising concerns over power generation capacity in the immediate term.

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