Fire breaks out at hospital in Odisha’s Baripada, Patients escape narrowly

Baripada: A massive fire broke out at a private hospital in Baripada of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The incident reportedly occurred due to short circuit.

According to sources, the fire broke out at the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of the hospital. On receiving information about the incident, fire service official rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The patients present at the hospital escaped narrowly and were unhurt in the incident. The officials have also initiated a probe into the matter.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, an 11-day infant who was undergoing treatment at Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack where fire broke out on Saturday succumbed to burn injuries.

Over 45 patients including some children were reportedly shifted from the private hospital to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Shishu Bhawan and another private hospital after a fire mishap in the hospital on Saturday.

The health condition of the 17 patients who were shifted to the SCB Hospital is said to be stable. Likewise, 17 patients were rushed to Shishu Bhawan while the rest were admitted at another private hospital. Out of the 17 patients at Sishu Bhawan, two were discharged after their treatment. But unfortunately an infant died today. The other 14 are still undergoing treatment at the government hospital.