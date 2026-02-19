Fire breaks out at cloth factory at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a cloth factory at Mancheswar Industrial area in Bhubaneswar on Thursday afternoon, destroying large quantities of materials and causing losses worth lakhs of rupees.

No casualties have been reported yet.

On being informed about the fire mishap, the fire personnel reached the site and tried to control the blaze.

Multiple fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving the alert. Mancheswar police have also reached the site.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident.