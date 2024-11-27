Fire breaks out at apartment in Cuttack, check details

By Subadh Nayak
fire in cuttack

Cuttack: A fire reportedly broke out at an apartment in Pithapur Moonlight Lane of the Cuttack City this evening turning property worth lakhs of rupees to ashes.

According to reports, the fire broke out on the first floor of the apartment in Pithapur Moonlight Lane of the city. Though the exact reason of the fire is yet to be known, it is suspected that either a short circuit or a firecracker, which allegedly fell accidentally while some children were bursting it, caused the blaze.

On being informed, two teams of Fire Services reached the spot and doused the fire completely.

Also Read: WATCH: Massive Fire In Telangana, Flames Tending Operations Underway
You might also like

Shocking! 4-year-old girl sold for Rs 40,000 in Bhubaneswar, landlord files complaint…

Odisha Pavilion bags Silver in IITF 2024

Hope to see women in Odisha Fire & Emergency Services soon: Deputy CM Pravati…

Subhadra Yojana: Girls turning 21 by March 2025 eligible to get money, says Dy CM