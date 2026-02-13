Fire Breaks Out at Apartment in Bhubaneswar’s Jharpada

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at the second floor of the Nila Padma Apartment near Ganesh Mandap in Jharpada, Bhubaneswar, Odisha today prompting a swift response from fire authorities. Three fire tenders rushed to the scene and are currently dousing the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and authorities are investigating the incident.

The incident highlights concerns about fire safety in residential areas, particularly in densely populated cities like Bhubaneswar. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, including a major fire at Unit-I market in January 2026, which destroyed over 40 shops.

