Fire breaks out at 2 private hospitals in Odisha’s Cuttack: LIVE UPDATES

Cuttack: A massive fire broke out today afternoon at a private hospital in the Purighat area of Cuttack city in Odisha. The fire fighters are already present in the hospital and rescue operation is underway. Under treatment patients are being rescued from the third floor with the help of ladder. Here are the updates.
Updates:
- The reason of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained.
- As per latest reports, the fire has been doused. However, the challenge for the Fire fighters is to rescue 12 children/newborn babies who had been admitted to the ICU.
- Three fire tenders are engaged in the rescue operation
- Health secretary Shalini Pandit has been briefed about this and discussions have been made with her. She has issued necessary directives
- Some children who were admitted to the hospital have been rescued and sent to Sishu Bhawan for treatment.
- Most of the rescued patients have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. More than 30 rescued patients have been admitted to SCB Medical so far.
- The fire is under control, said Odisha Fire Services DG Sudhansu Sarangi.
- Actually fire broke out at 2 private hospitals, Radharaman Hospital and Trisha Hospital. Many infant patients had been admitted at the Trisha hospital.
- Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has asked to complete the rescue operation safely.
- 12 infant patients were under treatment at the Trisha hospital.
- Health Secretary Shalini Pandit is also monitoring the situation.