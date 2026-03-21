Fire breaks out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Balipatana

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Pipili: A fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing factory near the Balikuda patana under the Balipatana police limits in Kordha district. Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

According to reports, the wall of the government approved firecracker manufacturing factory have broken in the fire. The fire also reportedly spread to nearby areas and the bamboo forest near the Kushbadha river banks.

The Maa Dulladevi fireworks factory was being managed by Kumar Sahu and his brothers in Balikuda patana.

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Many items used for the making of firecrackers and gunpowder have been gutted in the fire. Firecrackers worth Rs 2-3 lakh have also been destroyed in the blaze.

A team of Balipatana Forest Department reached the spot after getting information about the fire mishap. The fire brigade have managed to bring the fire under control.

The firecrackers made a loud sound when they burst due to the fire, triggering panic among the locals.