Fire at Machkund Hydro project hits power generation, Over 20 villages face blackout

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Jeypore: A massive fire at the Machkund Hydroelectric Project near Jeypore in Koraput district of Odisha has disrupted power generation and left more than 20 villages without electricity.

Areas such as Machkund and Ambapada have been in darkness since the incident, causing hardship for residents amid the ongoing heatwave in Odisha.

The blaze reportedly caused damage worth several crores and badly affected the project’s infrastructure.

Out of six turbines at the plant, two were severely damaged and have become almost unusable, leading to a major drop in electricity production.

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Officials said restoration work is underway, but repairing the damaged units and bringing the project back to normal operation could take nearly six months. Technical experts from Andhra Pradesh’s Sileru region have also reached the site to inspect the damage and assist in the repair process.

With temperatures remaining high across the state, the disruption has added to the difficulties faced by people in the affected areas. Authorities are now working to restore power through alternative arrangements.

As a temporary measure, backup electricity supply has been provided to Ankadeli from Visakhapatnam. Officials added that electricity connections to Machkund and Jalaput are expected to be restored soon.

However, the project area itself is likely to remain without power until the repair work is completed.