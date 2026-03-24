Fire at LIC office in Cuttack

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Cuttack: A fire broke out at the LIC office located on Link Road in Cuttack of Odisha on Tuesday. Firefighters rushed to the scene and efforts are currently underway to bring the blaze under control. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a related incident, a major fire had occurred at the Puri bus stand on Monday night. A passenger bus caught fire and was seen burning intensely. However, the fire was contained before it could spread to other buses parked nearby.

Upon receiving information, fire tenders from Puri Fire Station and Srijagannath Fire Station reached the spot promptly and managed to douse the flames. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the fire started in a private bus stationed at the bus stand. Though the exact cause remains unclear, there is suspicion that miscreants may have deliberately set the bus on fire. An investigation has been initiated by the fire department.

It is worth noting that a similar incident had taken place at the Puri bus stand five years ago, when three buses were gutted in a fire.

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