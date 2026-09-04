Fire and Emergency Service to launch special drive ‘Surkhsita Odisha Vikashita Odisha’ from September 15

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Fire and Emergency Service is all set to launch a special drive ‘Surkhsita Odisha Vikashita Odisha’ from September 15 to check various establishments and residences.

According to the department, since the recent fire instances revealed that many concerned establishments or residences did not have fire safety certificates it has decided to launch the special drive saying that Vikshit Odisha goes hand in hand with Surakhsit Odisha as far as fire incidents are concerned.

The ‘Surkhsita Odisha Vikashita Odisha’ drive will continue till October 15, 2026, the department informed adding that it has issued a total of 814 notices to the occupiers for non-compliance of Fire Safety Rules.

Have a look at the type of occupancy and the number of notices issued to them:

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Residential – 258 Educational – 100 Institutional – 14 Assembly – 34 Mercantile – 86 Business – 32 Industrial – 63 Storage – 16 Hazardous – 26 Mixed Occupancy – 13 Hotel – 172

As per Rule 9 (1) following must have fire safe certificates:

Aerodromes & Airports: All operational aerodromes, airports, and airstrips.

Places of Assembly: Auditoriums, convention halls, and recreation halls where 50 or more persons congregate for events.

Business or Office Buildings: Buildings measuring 12 metres or more in height OR having a total built-up area of 500 square metres or more.

Cinema Halls & Multiplexes: All cinema halls, multiplexes, and commercial entertainment venues.

Clinical Establishments (Hospitals & Nursing Homes): Hospitals/clinics meeting any condition: Height 12m+, 3+ floors, >30 beds, or housing an ICU/Critical Care Unit.

Educational Buildings: Schools, colleges, and training institutes meeting any condition: Height 12m+, 1000 sq.m+ built-up area, OR 3+ stories

Hazardous Substances: Premises used for manufacturing, storage, transport, display, or sale of explosives, fireworks, or dangerous chemicals.

Factories & Industries: All industrial manufacturing plants, processing units, and production factories.

Hotels, Lodges & Guest Houses: Establishments meeting any condition: Height 12m+, 4+ floors, 25+ guest rooms, or 3-Star rating+.

High-Rise Residential Buildings: Residential apartment buildings and complexes with a height of 15 metres or more.

Storage Godowns & Warehouses: Storage facilities and godowns having a total built-up area of 500 square metres or more.

Underground Structures: Any underground or partially underground structure with a built-up area of 500 square metres or more.

Multiplexes & Shopping Malls: Commercial complexes, malls, and multiplexes meeting any condition: Height 9m+ OR 3+ floors.

Other High-Risk Occupancies: Buildings not covered above that are notified by the Government as high-risk due to their specific use or nature.