Fire again breaks out at Cuttack SCB Medical, many narrowly escaped watch

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Cuttack: After the devastating fire of Monday, another fire broke out today in the SCB Medical hospital on Wednesday. This time the fire broke out at the non-trauma casualty ward.

As per reports, today afternoon it was seen that smoke oozed out. Within no time, the Smoke detector got activated. Soon, the fire service department was informed and Fire services personnel reached the spot and doused the fire.

It has been learnt that more than hundred patients were there in this non trauma ward who narrowly escaped because the smoke detector machine got activated and the fire fighters swung into action immidiately to douze the flames.

It has been claimed now that the situation is under control.

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It is to be noted that earlier on Monday a fire incident had rocked the same SCB Medical College and hospital in which at least 10 patients were killed.

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