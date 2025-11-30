FIR filed against social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra in Puri

Advertisement

Puri: Senior servitor Gaurahari Pradhan today lodged a complaint against well-known social media influencer Shubhankar Mishra at the Singhadwar Police Station.

The senior servitor lodged the complaint against Mishra for allegedly spreading misinformation about Puri Srimandir and Lord Jagannath.

It is to be noted here that the social media influencer in a video, which had gone viral, allegedly claimed that lovebirds who visit the Srimandir before marriage would not be able to get married and the 12th century shrine was under “Radharani’s curse.”

Advertisement

These remarks of Mishra triggered outrage among Lord Jagannath devotees and was strongly condemned by the temple authorities. They even had threatened to lodge an FIR against him if he does not seek apology for his remarks.

Even Puri District Collector Dibyajyoti Parida had announced that appropriate action would be taken following a proper inquiry into the controversial statement of Shubhankar Mishra.