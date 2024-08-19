Financial assistance of PMAY and toilet construction to be hiked: Odisha Minister Rabi Narayan Naik

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Minister Rabi Narayan Naik on Monday informed that the central government is all set to increase the financial assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to Rabi Narayan Naik, the financial assistance under the PMAY will be increased to Rs 1.80 lakh from Rs 1.20 lakh excluding Rs 20,000 wage costs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). A guideline in this regard will be released soon, he said.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department Minister also said that the State government has planned to construct each PMAY house as a model residence and provide basic facilities like water, electricity connectivity and attached toilet.

He further said that his department is also considering to hike the amount for construction of toilets to Rs 20,000 from the existing Rs 12,000.

Also Read: Two More Minor Children Die Of Drowning In Pond In Nuapada