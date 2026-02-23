Finance Company Manager attacks husband after woman fails to pay instalment money

Advertisement

Baliguda: A shocking incident has come to light in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, where a finance company branch manager allegedly attacked a man for his wife’s failure to pay a monthly instalment. The incident took place in Madinat village under Baliguda police station limits.

The accused Finance Company manager has been identified as Dibana Pradhan.

According to reports, Narojini Malik had taken a group loan from Fusion Finance Limited, Nuasahi, Baliguda. When she missed a single monthly instalment, branch manager Dibana Pradhan visited her village, demanding payment. Narojini’s husband, Pashira Malik, requested Pradhan to allow them to pay later due to financial difficulties.

However, Pradhan allegedly became aggressive and attacked Pashira with a wooden plank, causing severe head injuries. Villagers intervened, rescuing Pashira from further harm.

The victim was admitted to Baliguda hospital and later shifted to Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

Baliguda Police have detained the branch manager, Dibana Pradhan, for his alleged involvement in the assault.

The incident has sparked outrage in the local community, highlighting concerns about finance companies resorting to violence to recover loans.

