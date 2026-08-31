Festive Season Crime Alert: Looting Gangs Active in Bhubaneswar, Police Launch Crackdown

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Bhubaneswar: Festive season crime alert. Ahead of the festive season, looters have become active in Odisha. Incidents of burglary and broad daylight robbery are being reported from different places.

As per reports, small gangs and thieves have created panic in the capital city Bhubaneswar. Loot incidents have come to light from various police station limits.

The movement of looters has been captured on CCTV. To nab the culprits, the police have devised a master plan. At the police station level, lists of criminals are being verified.

The police are now searching for professional criminals. Accused persons with pending warrants are being arrested from different places. Strict instructions have been issued to immediately apprehend anyone creating panic in slums and public places.

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Senior officers have directed to intensify PCR patrolling. The police have launched a special drive to keep a watch on criminals through night blocking and checking.

Especially ahead of festivals, such criminals become more active. They take advantage of people being busy and the holiday rush to commit loot. To prevent such crimes, while people need to be vigilant, the police are also becoming more proactive.

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