Festive fervour in Sambalpur ahead of Nuakhai, new crop to be offered to Maa Samaleswari today

Sambalpur: Festive fervour for Nuakhai in Sambalpur is being experienced, new crop is to be offered to Maa Samaleswari today.

Nua dhana (new crop) will be offered to Mother Samaleswari today. That is why all the preparations have been completed on behalf of the temple authorities. Subas Behera of Balbaspur village will procure the new grain and give it to the temple authorities.

After the rice reaches the temple, there will be a number of rituals in the temple. Later, the worshipers will collect rice from this grain and prepare Nabanna from the collected rice.

‘Nuakhai’ or Nabanna festival is celebrated to welcome the new paddy crop every year. On this auspicious day, farmers offer new grain to Maa Samaleswari to welcome the new crop. After having the new rice as the offering to the God, later in the afternoon people enjoy themselves organising dance, games etc.

As a significant feature of the festival, younger members seek blessings from their elders in the family as well as the village for good fortune. People also greet each other with a new spirit in a ritual called ‘Nuakhai Bhet’ in local parlance on this day.