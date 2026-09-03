Fertiliser Black Marketing: Odisha Raids 11,684 Shops, Cancels 96 Licences

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The Odisha government has stepped up enforcement against irregularities in fertiliser distribution, with authorities carrying out inspections at 11,684 shops across the state during the current financial year as the Kharif 2026-27 season gets underway.

The campaign has resulted in action against hundreds of dealers. Authorities have issued 2,774 show-cause notices, temporarily stopped fertiliser sales by 321 dealers and suspended the licences of 170 dealers over alleged unfair practices. The licences of another 96 dealers have been cancelled.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department said the measures are aimed at preventing black marketing, hoarding, diversion of fertilisers and the sale of substandard products.

Enforcement teams deployed across Odisha

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo has directed officials to follow a zero-tolerance approach towards black marketing and diversion of fertilisers, including diversion for non-agricultural purposes.

Following the directive, enforcement squads have been formed at both district and block levels. Inspection and flying squads involving senior officials from the Revenue, Agriculture and Police departments are conducting checks at wholesale and retail outlets.

The operations are being carried out under the direction of Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav. Where violations are detected, authorities are taking action under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985, and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The department said raids are continuing daily, with enforcement intensified in several districts.

12 dealers face stock seizures, seven criminal cases

The crackdown has also moved beyond inspections and administrative action.

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Fertiliser stocks belonging to 12 dealers have been seized, while criminal cases have been registered against seven dealers in connection with alleged violations.

A major operation was conducted Baliguda subdivision of Kandhamal district. A joint team of revenue and agriculture officials, along with police personnel, seized 700 bags of DAP fertiliser from the agency.

The shop’s licence was subsequently cancelled and a criminal case was registered. The investigation remains underway.

In Boudh district, enforcement teams have also been conducting raids at fertiliser outlets in Manamunda Block for the past two days following allegations of black marketing and other irregularities. Officials are recording statements from farmers as part of the verification process, with further action to follow if violations are established.

The latest figures show a substantial increase in enforcement activity compared with the previous financial year. In 2025-26, officials raided 9,017 fertiliser shops across Odisha. That drive resulted in 2,373 show-cause notices, while sales by 48 dealers were stopped. Licences of 53 dealers were suspended or revoked during that period.

The current-year campaign has therefore expanded considerably in terms of the number of shops inspected and the administrative action taken against dealers.

Government assures farmers of adequate supply

Amid the intensified inspections, the Agriculture Department has said there is no shortage of fertiliser at authorised selling points across the state.

The government has urged farmers not to panic or act on rumours and advised them to purchase fertilisers only from authorised dealers and at controlled prices.

Officials said the state is closely monitoring fertiliser distribution during the Kharif season and is taking steps to maintain adequate availability while preventing farmers from being exposed to black marketing, hoarding and other unfair practices.