Femina Miss India preparations in final phase at KIIT, Details here

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: All the preparations for the 61st Femina Miss India in KIIT have reached the final phase. Extensive arrangements have been made for this at KIIT Cricket Stadium. The field has been decorated very beautifully. It is said that this is the biggest and best event of Femina Miss India in its 61st year. 15,000 people from different walks of life from the state and outside the state have been arranged to watch the event. 7,000 invited guests and 8,000 KIIT employees and students will sit here and watch the event.

The nine jury members who are part of the judging panel for the event have reached Bhubaneswar by now. The jury members include Madhur Bhandarkar, Zeenat Aman, Neha Dhupia, Terence Lewis, Amaal Malik, Simran, Celina Jaitley, Dutee Chand and Vartika Singh.

Other Indian celebrities have also arrived here to join in. The event will be hosted by Manish Paul and Sarah Jane Dias. Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, renowned vocalist Zubin Nautiyal, dancer and actress Lauren Guttenberg and other artists are also scheduled to perform in the event.

Advertisement

KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samant has made efforts and arrangements to provide a chance to everyone in this event. Odisha’s traditional Odissi dance will also be performed in the event. Eminent dancer Shashwat Joshi and his team will perform dances on Lord Shri Jagannath and Odissi. Similarly, arrangements have been made for cultural programs to be performed by Ollywood artists.

Times Group Managing Director Vineet Jain and CEO Rohit Gop Kumar have also reached Bhubaneswar for this event. The event will start at 6:45 pm. Cultural programs like Ollywood artists’ performance and Odissi dance will be performed in between 6.45 and 7.45 pm. The Femina Miss India event will run from 7.45 to 11.30 pm.