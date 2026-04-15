Femina Miss India Finalists Visit Puri, Offer Prayers at Srimandir, watch

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Puri: The contestants of the Femina Miss India Grand Finale visited Puri on today. They offered prayers at Srimandir, the famous Lord Jagannath temple, and sought darshan of the deities.

Of the 30 participants who qualified for the 61st Femina Miss India pageant, 18 visited Puri. The contestants were visibly emotional after seeing Lord Jagannath on the Ratnasinhasan.

All of them wore traditional Pata sarees during the temple visit. The contestants said a long-standing dream had come true, attributing it to Lord Jagannath’s blessings. They prayed for the welfare of the state and the country.

Special arrangements for their darshan were made by the temple and police administration.

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Later, they visited the Blue Flag Beach in Puri. After enjoying the scenic beach, the contestants participated in a photo session.

The 61st Femina Miss India Grand Finale will be held at KIIT on April 18. The contestants praised KIIT for the high-quality arrangements for their stay, food, and overall experience.

Watch the video here:

Also read: KIIT signs MoU for grand finale of KIIT Presents 61st Femina Miss India