Femina Miss India contestants in Konark: Witnessed Sunrise at Chandrabhaga beach, practised yoga, watch

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Bhubaneswar: The Femina Miss India contestants, currently staying at KIIT ahead of the grand finale on April 18, visited the Konark Sun Temple and Chandrabhaga Beach on Wednesday.

The contestants reached Chandrabhaga Beach early in the morning. They watched the sunrise amid the cool sea breeze and serene surroundings and were visibly delighted.

After spending time on the beach, they captured the natural beauty on camera.

From Chandrabhaga, they proceeded to the Konark Sun Temple. Against the backdrop of the temple’s intricate artwork, the contestants practiced yoga and conveyed a message of physical and mental well-being.

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They then toured the Konark Temple at Arkakshetra and learned about its architectural brilliance and rich history.

All arrangements for the visit were made by KIIT University and the Odisha Tourism Department.

Watch the video here: