Femina Miss India 2026: Goa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned winner in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The 61st edition of the prestigious Femina Miss India 2026 grand finale was successfully organized at the campus of KIIT University on Saturday. Contestants from across the country participated in the glittering event, showcasing their talent, confidence, and elegance on a national platform.

Representing Goa, Sadhvi Satish Sail emerged as the winner and was crowned Miss India 2026, marking a significant achievement in her journey.

Advertisement

In the final results, Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra secured the position of first runner-up, while Advaita was declared the second runner-up.

The grand event witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities and was celebrated with great enthusiasm, making it a memorable occasion for participants and audiences alike.