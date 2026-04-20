Female Teacher goes missing during census duty in Baripada, Family seeks help to trace her

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Mayurbhanj: A female teacher has gone missing during census duty in Baripada block since Saturday morning. The worried family members of the teacher are urgently seeking help to trace her whereabouts.

According to reports, the missing teacher Jyotsnarani Sahu, was recently appointed at the Dhenkinenjia Primary school for only six months. There has been no trace of the teacher since April 18 after she had gone out for census duty.

The missing report was filed by the teachers house owner Suresh Chandra Shi. Acting on the complaint, police tried to trace her mobile number and started looking for clues from her relatives and the local people. The police is also looking for her whereabouts and is also searching at her relatives house.

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Her family members informed that she last talked to them while she was on census duty. After that, they could not reach or contact her again as her her mobile phone has remained switched off since then.

Appealing for swift action, the family urged authorities to begin a thorough investigation. The Baripada Sadar Police is investigating the case and trying to locate her.