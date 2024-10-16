Female private school staff missing in Odisha’s Nayagarh distict, watch

Nayagarh: A female staff member of a private school is missing from home in Chandapur village in Nayagarh district of Odisha. Her husband has filed a missing report with police.

As per reports, the woman has been working in the private school for 5 years. A few days ago, due to her poor health, she was living in a rented house with her husband and daughter in Chandpur’s Mashani Sahi.

The missing woman and her husband are from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district. Her husband works as a security guard in the private school under Chandpur police station of Nayagarh district while his wife works as an office staff in that school.

According to information, last Thursday night when everyone was sleeping, the woman went away. In the morning, the husband and the little girl searched for her but in vain.

Accordingly, finding no other way the woman’s husband filed a complaint in Chandpur police station regarding missing of his wife. Sharankul SDPO said that police have registered a missing case and are investigating.

Watch the video here: