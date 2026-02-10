Female patient falls off ICU bed in hospital, video sparks outrage, watch

Advertisement

Cuttack: A disturbing video has surfaced showing a female patient falling off a bed in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital, sparking outrage on social media.

The video appears to show the patient experiencing a seizure or stroke, causing her to fall from the bed. No hospital staff are present to assist her, raising concerns about patient neglect in medical facilities.

The incident’s location is unclear, but some claim it’s from SCB Medical’s Medicine Department first-floor ICU in Cuttack. The SCB Medical Authority is investigating the incident. People are shocked and concerned about the lack of care, with the video going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

