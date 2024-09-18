Female elephant tranquilized in Bonai Forest Division in Odisha’s Sundergarh dist

Bonai: A female elephant was tranquilized by the Forest Department in Bonai Forest Division under Sundergarh district of Odisha on Wednesday. The officials of the forest department tranquilized the female tusker in the Toda forest of Jamadi section under Koida Forest Range.

As per reports, the tusker was wrecking havoc in this area for the last few months. It was destroying houses as well as crops. Even it had attacked humans. The locals were living in a state of terror due to the elephant fury. They had been demanding to relocate the elephant.

However, the tusk elephant has been tranquilized today in the Toda forest area under Koida range of Sundargarh district.

On the instructions of the state government, 60 officers and staff in 5 teams reached the Toda forest area today. After observing movement of the elephant for about 5 hours, the staff managed to tranquilize it.

Led by Bonai DFO Lalit Kumar Patra, a team comprised of Bonai ACF, Forester, Rangers, as well as a team from Dhenkanal and another from Rourkela assembled at Toda forest today. The team initiated an operation and finally succeed to transuilize the elephant. The pachyderm has also been fitted with a radio collar to track and monitor its movement and behavior.