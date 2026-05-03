Fear of Cyclone in Odisha Again in May? Low Pressure Forming in Bay of Bengal! watch

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Bhubaneswar: Another cyclone may form over Odisha before the monsoon arrives. According to the world’s leading weather model, GFS, a new low-pressure area may form in the southeast Bay of Bengal in the second week of May, between the 8th and 14th.

If the model’s predictions are correct, it may gradually intensify into a depression and then into a cyclone. If it moves northwest, the coastal districts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are likely to be affected. Heavy rain and gusty winds could make the sea rough.

However, the India Meteorological Department has not yet issued any clear information or named the cyclone.

The state government has already started preparations, keeping the possible danger in mind. The State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said all departments have been instructed to remain alert. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and coastal residents have been asked to stay cautious.

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May has often proved to be a ‘dangerous month’ for Odisha. Almost every year, major storms form here due to rising sea temperatures during the summer season.

According to meteorologists, the current estimates are only an indication. The path and intensity of the storm will be clear only after a low-pressure area forms. Therefore, people have been asked not to panic and to trust only official information.

Watch the video here: