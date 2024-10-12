Father killed, son critical after being hit by bus in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a man was killed and his son sustained critical injury after being hit by a bus in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday. The accident took place near Pitatali near Chikiti.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Sahu, a teacher from Khariaguda village. And his son, the critically injured youth has been identified as Prateek.

As per reports, the father and his son were returning from Berhampur to their home in Khariaguda in a bike when a speeding bus rammed their vehicle near Pitatali in Chikit area.

After witnessing the incident, the locals rushed to the spot, rescued the two and sent them to the hospital. However, by then the father had already died. The critically injured son Prateek has been admitted to MKCG hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

After getting information Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.