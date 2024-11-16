Father, son and woman critically injured in fire due to gas leak in Ganjam

Berhampur: A father and his son and a woman sustained critical injury due to a fire mishap that took place following gas leak in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in the Narendrapur village in Turubudi area in Digapahandi Block of the district.

The victims have been identified as G Bobby, G Budu and G Kanha.

As per reports, Bobby switched on the gas stove today for cooking. However, as she lighted the match stick a fire mishap took place following gas leak from the cylinder.

Accordingly, Bobby sustained injury. Her husband rushed to the scene to rescue her and he also sustained critical injury. Also, the couple’s son Kanha tried to save his father and mother and sustained critical injury.

The locals then rescued them and rushed to the Digapahandi hospital for treatment. However, as the health condition of G Budu deteriorated, he has been shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

