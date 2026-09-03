Father-in-law allegedly kills son-in-law with iron rod in Udala

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Udala: A man allegedly killed in son-in-law to death with an iron rod at Mathura Sahi village under Kaptipada police limits in Udala.

The incident occurred at around night when Ramesh Bindhani and wife Bharati Hembram were present in the their house.

Ramesh used to stay at his in-laws place in Mathurasahi village along with his wife Bharati, for which Damodar Ho (father-in-law) used to oppose his staying at his place.

Yesterday night, there was an argument between the step-father-in-law and the son-in-law. The argument escalated as both were in an inebriated state.

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In a fit of rage, Damodar attacked Ramesh, with an iron rod, leaving him critically injured. When Bharati, and his mother-in-law, Sukuri Ho, tried to intervene both of them were also assaulted during the incident.

Immediately, family members admitted him to Udala Hospital for treatment. Ramesh passed away while undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the hospital, seized the body, and initiated an investigation.

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