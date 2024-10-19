Father, Daughter dies of snakebite in Odisha’s Boudh

Boudh: In a tragic incident, a father and his daughter died due to snake bite at Charichhak area of Boudh district on Saturday.



The deceased has been identified as Sushant Kanhar and his daughter Lily.

As per reports, a snake entered the thatched house of Sushant and bit him and his daughter Lily, while they were in deep sleep.

Both the father and daughter duo woke up with severe pain and shouted and alerted his family members.

Family members rushed them to Phulbani District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) for medical aid. Both of them died undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended the entire village after the incident.