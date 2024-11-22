Fatal road accident claims 4 lives in Jeypore

Update: The one injured undergoing treatment succumbed today in the CMC. The four dead were working as labourers in Kota colony.

Jeypore: As many as three died in a fatal road accident, while one was injured as a truck rammed into a bike on National Highway 16 at Patraput square near Jabaknadi under Sadar police station limits of Jeypore district this morning.

The identity of the deceased bikers are yet to be ascertained. The injured was rushed to a Community Health Centre (CMC).

Police has reached the spot and started a probe into the matter. A manhunt has been launched to nab the truck driver who has fled the scene after committing the fatal road accident.