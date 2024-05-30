Fatal accident in Konark-Bhubaneswar road, 2 dead

Bhubaneswar: A tragic bike accident has claimed two lives in Odisha on Thursday. It occurred in Konark-Bhubaneswar main road. As many as two youths died in it.

The deceased were two youths identified as Raka Bhoi and Dangu Nishank of Golapur village near Gop. After the accident, there was tension at the scene. The situation came to an end after the police reached the spot and explained to the people.

According to information, yesterday, two youths were returning home from Konark Bhagwati Temple by bike from their brother’s house. Meanwhile near Konark the bike lost his balance and got stuck on Dasbatia School Road near the main road. Both died on the spot.

After the accident, there was tension at the scene. On receiving the news, the Konark police arrived and investigated the situation.

