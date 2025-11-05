Farmers to get Rs 69 more per quintal of paddy in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Good news for farmers. Farmers in Odisha will get Rs 69 more per quintal of paddy in the current Kharif season. According to the increased MSP, the government will give Rs 69 more to the farmers.

Now, instead of Rs 3100, the government will give Rs 3169 per quintal. Grade A paddy will be procured at Rs 3189 per quintal from the farmer in the Kharif Marketing season 2025-26 that has started from November 1.

A notification has been issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha in this regard.

While the central government has fixed the increased MSP of Rs 2369 per quintal, the state government is giving an input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal.