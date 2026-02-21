Farmers and allied sectors get ₹42,492 crore boost in Odisha’s 2026–27 budget

Advertisement

The Odisha government has allocated ₹42,492 crore to the agriculture and allied sector in the 2026–27 budget, accounting for 13.7 per cent of the total ₹3.10 lakh crore outlay and about 3.8 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), underscoring continued focus on strengthening farm productivity, allied activities, and rural incomes. The allocation marks a 12.3 per cent increase over the 2025–26 Budget Estimates.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment accounts for a significant share of the sector’s allocation, with the majority of funds directed toward programme expenditure aimed at supporting agricultural development, improving productivity, and strengthening farmer support systems.

Among major programmes, the Samrudha Krushaka Yojana has received the largest allocation of ₹6,088 crore to enhance farmer incomes and improve productivity. The CM KISAN scheme has been allocated ₹2,030 crore to provide direct income support to farmers, while ₹841 crore has been earmarked for farm mechanisation and agricultural entrepreneurship initiatives aimed at promoting modern farming practices. In addition, ₹400 crore has been allocated under the Shree Anna Abhiyan to promote millet cultivation and strengthen climate-resilient agriculture.

The budget also introduces several initiatives aimed at strengthening agricultural infrastructure and improving market access. A provision of ₹240 crore has been made under the World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan to enhance post-harvest storage capacity and reduce losses. The government has allocated ₹100 crore for developing 100 Smart Farm Markets (Model Mandis) to modernise agricultural marketing infrastructure, while ₹110 crore has been earmarked for the World Bank-supported REWARD project to improve watershed management and agricultural resilience.

Agriculture remains a key pillar of Odisha’s economy, contributing about 29 per cent to the state’s GSDP, highlighting its importance in supporting rural livelihoods and economic stability. The increased allocation and programme-focused spending structure reflect the government’s continued strategy of strengthening agriculture and allied sectors, including fisheries and livestock, to enhance productivity, improve income stability, and support long-term rural development.