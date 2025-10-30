Farmer dies after accidentally coming in contact with electric wire in Odisha’s Bargarh

Advertisement

Bargarh: In a tragic incident, a farmer died in Bargarh district of Odisha on Thursday after coming accidentally in contact with live electric wire. The incident took place in the Bukurmunda village under Padampur Sub Division.

The deceased has been identified as Rabi Sahu (36) of Bukuramunda in Paikmal area.

Advertisement

As per information received, the farmer was spraying pesticides in his paddy field today when accidentally he stumbled upon a live 11 KV electric wire that had fallen in the field.

Accordingly, he was killed on the spot. After knowing about the incident, the locals rushed him to the nearby hospital. However, the doctors there pronounced him brought dead.