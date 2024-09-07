Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates mesmerising sand art on Ganesh Puja 2024

By Sudeshna Panda
ganesh puja 2024

Puri: Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates mesmerising sand art on the occasion of  Ganesh Puja 2024 on Saturday.

The sand artist wrote, “On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Lord Ganesha with installation of 20 types of different fruits with the message “World Peace” on Sand Art at Puri beach.”

The sand artist wrote the message of World peace on Ganesh Chaturthi. See the tweet here:

