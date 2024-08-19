Famous elephant ‘Ramu’ of Bharatpur Sanctuary dies, probe for reason of death underway

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The famous elephant called Ramu of Chandaka-Dampara Bharatpur sanctuary in Bhubaneswar has died on Monday. The elephant was said to be around 25-years-old.

It is worth mentioning that, a team of experts from OTUAT has reached the spot. The forest division officials have also reached the spot and are investigating into the cause of the death. The carcass will be sent for a postmortem to know the cause of death.

The Chandaka forest division DFO Sarat Chandra Behera has said that a thorough investigation shall be conducted as to the cause of death of elephant Ramu. It is worth mentioning here that the elephant was very popular in the area. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

Two elephants including a baby elephant were found dead in separate incidents in Rairakhol and Sundargarh districts on August 19 (Sunday). A 15-year-old female elephant electrocuted after coming in contact with wire at Chatapada jungle of Nakatideul village in Rairakhol. The locals informed the forest department and they immediately rushed to the site. They found another elephant sitting near the dead tusker.

Past two months, two tuskers were found dead at Sadar forest range in Rairkhol and the main reason behind their death is electrocution. After the scientific team comes, post-mortem of the tusker will be conducted and then it will be laid to rest, informed DFO Arvind Mohanty.

In another incident, a baby elephant died after being hit by a train in Sunuburu section of Barsuan Range in Sundargarh district. The dead baby elephant was surrounded by a herd of six elephants on the rail track.

Later, the railway and forest department staff and officials arrived at the spot and started a probe into the matter.