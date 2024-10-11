Family’s joy of joyride at Dussehra Meena Bazar marred by mishap in Rourkela; 3 members fall off, land in hospital

By Subadh Nayak
3 of family fall from joyride in rourkela

Rourkela: In an unfortunate incident, a family’s joy of joyride at Dussehra Meena Bazar was marred by mishap in Rourkela City as three members the family fell off and landed in hospital.

According to reports, three members of a family, a man, his wife and daughter had reportedly gone to visit a puja pandal of the Steel City under Sector-7 Police station limits. Like others, they wanted to have some fun and enjoy the moment and decided to take a joyride.

However, unfortunately, all three of them fell from one of the joyrides and sustained injures. Soon, they were rushed to the Rourkela Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Sector-7 Police registered a suo motu case, stopped the joyride and started an investigation into the mishap.

